Today's Highlights (Sept. 21)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning webinar: “Cheers to Hops! How Xanthumol Can Improve Health,” 1:30 p.m., online. Isabelle Logan, a biochemistry/biophysics research association at Oregon State University, will speak on xanthohumol, a polyphenol found in hops that improves health in mouse models of diet-induced obesity, and changes the composition of the gut microbiota. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Linn County Law Library’s Legal Presentations for Self-Helpers Program, 5:30 p.m., large meeting room, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Avenue SE, Albany. For those who have general questions about landlord/tenant law or Oregon’s eviction process. Registration: 541-924-6902.

Live music by Bart Budwig, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $10 at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

