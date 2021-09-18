 Skip to main content
Today's Highlights (Sept. 18)
Today's Highlights (Sept. 18)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Summer’s End Music Festival, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A celebration of the last weekend of summer. Schedule: Common Koi, 3 p.m.; Novacane, 4 p.m.; Big Bandit, 5 p.m.; The Deans, 6 p.m.; Eugene Water & Electric Board, 7 p.m.; The Macks, 8:30 p.m. Age 18 and up; proof of vaccination required.

Lebanon Brewfest 2021, 4:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive. Food, beverages, music. Schedule: Rudolf Korv, 1:30 p.m.; Inner Limits, 3 p.m.; Adam Larson & Company, 4:30 p.m.; Ty Curtis, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

