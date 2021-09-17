Today's Highlights (Sept. 17)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Chintimini Wildlife Center's “Wild Night In” Auction and Fundraiser preview, noon, online. Join in a week-long adventure in support of the Corvallis center’s mission to protect and celebrate wildlife. The preview of auction items begins Friday. Free registration: www.chintiminiwildlife.org/auction.

Back to School Event, noon, OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Oregon State University’s on-campus surplus store offers back-to-school deals on chairs, desks, computer monitors and more. The store also carries furniture, computers, household items, office supplies and more.

Live music by Back Again, 9 p.m., Merlin’s Bar and Grill, 45 W. Sherman St., Lebanon. This Willamette Valley band plays a mixture of classic rock, pop and adult Contemporary music with vocal harmonies and musical precision.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

