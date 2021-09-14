Today's Highlights (Sept. 14)

Here are some local events taking place today:

“Co.Starters Core for Local Entrepreneurs,” 9 a.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath, and on Zoom. Core is a three-month, cohort-based, hybrid program that equips entrepreneurs with insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action. Open to those launching a new business idea or stuck in their current one. Information: cora@reinventingrural.com.

“Mixed Use: Coming to a Neighborhood Near You?,” 7 p.m., https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events. Join a discussion with panelists and learn about mixed use in order to provide input into the proposed development code changes in Corvallis. Mixed-use neighborhoods blend residential, commercial and retail uses, and dining and entertainment options. They hold the promise of creating a more compact, walkable community requiring less driving and, therefore, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

