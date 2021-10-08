 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (Oct. 8)
0 Comments
alert

Today's Highlights (Oct. 8)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

C3 Live Music Night, 7 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. This month: Open Mic Night. To sign up to play, visit https://forms.gle/75c8XnP5Zx9iGWKc7).

Jenny Scheinman and Robbie Fulks in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Scheinman is a jazz violinist; Fulks is an American alternative country singer-songwriter and instrumentalist.

Live music by Jacob Camara, 7 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Songs, stories and bad jokes by this Eugene-based performer of songs from the blues, folk and country traditions.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News