Today's Highlights (Oct. 8)

Here are some local events taking place today:

C3 Live Music Night, 7 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. This month: Open Mic Night. To sign up to play, visit https://forms.gle/75c8XnP5Zx9iGWKc7).

Jenny Scheinman and Robbie Fulks in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Scheinman is a jazz violinist; Fulks is an American alternative country singer-songwriter and instrumentalist.

Live music by Jacob Camara, 7 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Songs, stories and bad jokes by this Eugene-based performer of songs from the blues, folk and country traditions.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

