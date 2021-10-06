Today's Highlights (Oct. 6)

Here are some local events taking place today:
J.S. Fields in conversation with Rosiee Thor, 7 p.m., online. Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis will present this event about Fields' new novel, “Foxfire in the Snow.” Registration: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.
Live music by the Shook Twins, 7:30 p.m., outside, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.