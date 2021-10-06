 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (Oct. 6)
0 Comments
alert

Today's Highlights (Oct. 6)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

J.S. Fields in conversation with Rosiee Thor, 7 p.m., online. Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis will present this event about Fields' new novel, “Foxfire in the Snow.” Registration: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.

Live music by the Shook Twins, 7:30 p.m., outside, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News