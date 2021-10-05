Today's Highlights (Oct. 5)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Laurie Reed, author and patient advocate, will present “Speaking of Health: Improving Physician-Patient Communication.” Participants will explore the elements of trust, empathy and listening by patient narratives. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org .

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Karyn Chambers, world religions instructor and yoga teacher, will present “Hinduism’s Stages of Life and Four Yogas.” Participants will explore the true meaning of yoga and different methods to free oneself of the ego, becoming liberated from karma, and reincarnation. Registration: see previous entry.