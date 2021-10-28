Today's Highlights (Oct. 28)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Housing Market Forum, 9 a.m., Willamette Conference Center, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Industry experts and public officials will discuss impediments to building, policy landscape for affordable housing, and the housing market. Speakers: Oregon Property Owners Association President Dave Hunnicutt; Hayden Homes Regional Director Brett Swanson; Hayden Homes Director of Customer Experience Geoff Harris; Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis; Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II; and Silverton Mayor Kyle Palmer. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/HousingMarketForum.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley will present “Policing: Local, National and Regional Coordination and Accountability.” Hurley will cover the status of Corvallis policing. Registration: 541-737-9405.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

