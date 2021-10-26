Today's Highlights (Oct. 26)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Peter Laufer, University of Oregon journalism professor, presents “Up Against the Wall.” Proposals for the U.S.-Mexican border go beyond initiatives to ease immigration restrictions. Laufer argues the border should be open for Mexicans. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Lecture, 7:30 p.m., online. Corvallis Parks and Recreation presents “More Money, Less Wasted Food: Learn How!,” featuring tips for saving money and reducing your carbon footprint. Presented by Jeanette Hardison. Registration: 541-766-6959.

Screening of Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now,” 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Snow riding from the hill down the street to the highest peak. Audience limited to 89. Tickets: $25. Information: http://www.whitesidetheatre.org.

