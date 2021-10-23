 Skip to main content
Today's Highlights (Oct. 23)
Today's Highlights (Oct. 23)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Live music by Barrie Dempsey, 6 p.m., Growler Café, 43 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Dempsey is an award-winning singer/songwriter who plays electric and acoustic guitar flute, harmonica, piano, lead and harmony vocals.

“New Age Affair: A Messed Up Tour 2021,” 7 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Live music by New Age Affair.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

