Today's Highlights (Oct. 20)

Here are some local events taking place today:
C3 Book Club, 11 a.m., online. Led by community library specialist Mari Beth Hackett in collaboration with the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library will deliver books to homes each month through March. The first two books to be reviewed, “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng and “Inheritance” by Dani Shapiro, were chosen by the library; future books will be selected by the group. Information: 541-766-6918.
“Girls Night Out: The Show at Whiteside Theatre,” 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Live male revue with live music. Open to those age 18 and up. Tickets: $22 in advance, $28 at the door, $40 for VIP seating; www.Whiteside.org.
For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.