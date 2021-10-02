Today's Highlights (Oct. 2)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Free well water nitrate screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis Farmers Market, Northwest First Street. Bring a half-cup of unfiltered well water in a clean cup to be tested. It is important to test often for nitrate in homes with pregnant women and infants due to the increased risk of health concerns such as blue baby syndrome.
Live music by David Dondero, 8 p.m., Interzone Coffeehouse, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Dondero is a singer/songwriter whose music has been compared to that of Woody Guthrie and Townes Van Zandt.
