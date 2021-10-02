 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (Oct. 2)
0 Comments
alert

Today's Highlights (Oct. 2)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

Free well water nitrate screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis Farmers Market, Northwest First Street. Bring a half-cup of unfiltered well water in a clean cup to be tested. It is important to test often for nitrate in homes with pregnant women and infants due to the increased risk of health concerns such as blue baby syndrome.

Live music by David Dondero, 8 p.m., Interzone Coffeehouse, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Dondero is a singer/songwriter whose music has been compared to that of Woody Guthrie and Townes Van Zandt.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News