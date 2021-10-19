Today's Highlights (Oct. 19)

“Illuminating… Healthy Sleep Habits as You Age,” noon, online. Certified sleep specialist Holly Terlson will explain why our sleep patterns can change as we age, and what can be done to form healthier sleep habits. Free registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org .

Meet at the Trail: Green Peak Falls Hike, 6 p.m.; meet at trailhead, Alsea Falls Recreation Site, South Fork Road. This is a 4.2-mile hike featuring two waterfalls. It is an out-and-back, easy-to-moderate hike with some stair climbing. Amy Bourne of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department will lead the hike. All Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 precautions at the time of the hike will apply. Information: 541-766-6918.