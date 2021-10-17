Today's Highlights (Oct. 17)

Pianist Joyce Yang, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yang was 2005 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist at age 19. She has given solo recitals and collaborated with the orchestras and chamber musicians through more than 1,000 performances. She also received the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant and earned a Grammy nomination. The program will include works of Rachmaninoff, Bach, Tchaikovsky and Liszt. Advance tickets: $25 at Corvallispiano.org; tickets at the door, $28; students with ID and youth ages 12-18 admitted free. Face masks and proof with photo ID of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours required.