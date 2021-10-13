Today's Highlights (Oct. 13)

Author event, 7 p.m., online. Grass Roots Books & Music presents Dianne Roth of Corvallis in conversation with Shikha Gottfried. Roth’s book “Stories, Thoughts and Opinions” is a compilation of her newspaper columns about her childhood, teaching career and other memories. Registration: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com .

Lecture, 7:30 p.m., online. The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department presents “DIY Body Lotion from Scratch.” Learn how to make your own luscious, pro-quality, DIY body lotion with no premade bases. With this simple method, you can whip up lotion that rivals boutique brands, even if you don’t consider yourself crafty. Perfect for holiday gifts. Presented by Angela Palmer, esthetician, holistic skin care educator and owner of Farmgirl Soap Co. Registration: 541-766-6918.