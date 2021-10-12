Today's Highlights (Oct. 12)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Bill Blakney presents “Black Lives Matter.” Three Black women founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 in response to the acquittal of the person accused of killing Trayvon Martin. Blakney is Black and grew up in rural Mississippi during the Civil Rights era. A senior at Jackson State College when police killed two Black students, Blakney will give his perspective on the movement. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Neil Browning presents “Sustainable Business and the Future of International Development.” In 2015, the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals: 17 goals addressing the environment, poverty and peacebuilding. What does this vision look like now? Registration: same as above.

