Today's Highlights (Nov. 9)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Family outreach advocate Sarah Devine presents “Youth and Family Homelessness: How the Corvallis School District is Responding,” explaining how the district supports students and families experiencing homelessness and poverty. She will explore some of the challenges faced by families in these circumstances. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Author event, 7 p.m., online. A Grass Roots Books & Music event featuring James Larison talking about his new book, “On Assignment: Memoir of a National Geographic Filmmaker.” Larison and his wife, Elaine, studied, explored and lived in wild places, making more than 30 award-winning environmental films. Larison spent most of his career as a teacher, research scientist and administrator at Oregon State University. Registration: 541-754-7668.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

