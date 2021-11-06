Today's Highlights (Nov. 6)

“Back Again: Corvallis Spirits Festival 2021,” 1 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St. Tastings with Oregon craft distilleries. Live music all day. Net proceeds from ticket and bar sales will be donated to nonprofit agencies assisting veterans. Tickets: $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corvallis-spirits-festival-2021-tickets-176665099067 .

Mushroom hike, 1 p.m., Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, 37283 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath. Hunt for mushrooms and learn about local fungi. The event will begin with a presentation in the education center; households will be physically distanced. The hike will focus on identification. Masks required. Cost: $15 for residents or $18 for nonresidents; $5 for those under 12. Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/40704.