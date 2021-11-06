 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Highlights (Nov. 6)

  • 0
Babcock Saylor

Melissa Babcock Saylor will sign copies of two children's books she has illustrated, Thursday evening at Gallery Calapooia in Albany.

 Provided photo

Here are some local events taking place today:

“Back Again: Corvallis Spirits Festival 2021,” 1 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St. Tastings with Oregon craft distilleries. Live music all day. Net proceeds from ticket and bar sales will be donated to nonprofit agencies assisting veterans. Tickets: $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corvallis-spirits-festival-2021-tickets-176665099067.

Mushroom hike, 1 p.m., Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, 37283 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath. Hunt for mushrooms and learn about local fungi. The event will begin with a presentation in the education center; households will be physically distanced. The hike will focus on identification. Masks required. Cost: $15 for residents or $18 for nonresidents; $5 for those under 12. Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/40704.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News