Today's Highlights (Nov. 4)

Babcock Saylor

Melissa Babcock Saylor will sign copies of two children's books she has illustrated, Thursday evening at Gallery Calapooia in Albany.

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Scott Baker, professor of fisheries and wildlife at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, will present “Whales Return to South Georgia Island, the Former Center of Whaling.” Registration: 541-737-9405.

Book-signing, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Melissa Babcock Saylor will be on hand to sign copies of the children's books “Spacely” and “Also an Animal,” written by Lynn Parrish Sutton and illustrated by Saylor. Information: 541-231-2136.

Author event, 7 p.m., online. Grass Roots Books & Music will present Jeff Fearnside speaking about his book “A Husband and Wife Are One Satan,” exploring the lives of ordinary people in Kazakhstan as they face the challenges of post-Soviet transition in the early 21st century. Registration: 541-754-7668.

