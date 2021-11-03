Today's Highlights (Nov. 3)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Condon Lecture in Geology, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; and on Zoom. Jim O’Connor of the U.S. Geological Survey will speak about the Missoula floods. The Missoula floods, 15,000 to 20,000 years ago, transformed the land, carving the scablands, rerouting rivers, shaping the gorge, depositing bars of sand and gravel hundreds of feet high, and back-filling valleys. Surprising findings continue to emerge. Information: Vikki.Pointer@oregonstate.edu.

“Tech: Android Smartphone 101,” 5 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Learn the basics of using your smartphone or tablet. Set up an email account, download and access apps, transfer photos from your device to your computer. Bring your own device. Information: 541-766-6918.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

