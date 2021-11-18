Today's Highlights (Nov. 18)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. “The Comfort and Joy of Music at the End of Life” by David Grube, Naomi Hirsch and Beatrice Rose. Grube is on the board of directors of the International Threshold Choir; threshold choirs sing for those “at thresholds of life.” Hirsch, volunteer coordinator of Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care, brought the Music and Memory program to Lumina. Rose is a thanatologist who uses harp and voice to serve those at the end of life. Registration: 541-737-9405.