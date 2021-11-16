Today's Highlights (Nov. 16)

Here are some local events taking place today:

“Illuminating: Supporting Veterans at the End of Life,” noon, online. Learn about end-of-life services for veterans, how veterans are honored and which services are covered by insurance. Registration: 541-757-9616.

Giving Thanks Sale, 5:30 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Bring two nonperishable food donations to receive 20% off one item. Gift basket drawing. Shop at the Beaver Classic food truck, featuring Oregon State University cheese, jerky, honey and ice cream. Store includes furniture, computers, office supplies, bicycles and household items.

“Sips ‘n’ Science,” 6:30 p.m., online. An overview of how Starker Forests works with researchers to learn about growing trees, protecting resources and providing for wildlife habitat. Registration: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/sips-n-science-starker-forests.html.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

