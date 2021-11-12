Today's Highlights (Nov. 12)

Fourth Annual Corvallis Guitar Festival concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cameron O’Connor will open the festival with a classical guitar program, including original works and works of Wagner and J.S. Bach. O’Connor has a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, a doctorate from University of Southern California and awards from guitar competitions around the world. He recently joined the music faculty at Oregon State University. Admission: $35. Information: 805-444-2008 or bertoflamenco@gmail.com.