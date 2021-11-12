Today's Highlights (Nov. 12)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Fourth Annual Corvallis Guitar Festival concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cameron O’Connor will open the festival with a classical guitar program, including original works and works of Wagner and J.S. Bach. O’Connor has a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, a doctorate from University of Southern California and awards from guitar competitions around the world. He recently joined the music faculty at Oregon State University. Admission: $35. Information: 805-444-2008 or bertoflamenco@gmail.com.
Live music by the Muddy Souls, 10 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. This band from Eugene performs an acoustic blend of folk, bluegrass and country.
For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.