Today's Highlights (Nov. 11)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Louise Marquering and Gary Chapman present “Hiking from Corvallis to Ona Beach on the Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail.” Learn the trail's history, what it takes to build a trail and the joys of hiking in the Coast Range. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org .

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Natalia Shulzhenko, associate professor in Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, presents “Microbes in Us and on Us: Harnessing the Microbiota for Healthy Life.” Studies of microbes inhabiting our bodies — known as the microbiota — are on the rise, with new therapies and diagnostics being tested in trials for various diseases. Registration: see previous entry.