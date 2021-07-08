Today's Highlights (July 8)

Donations of gently used items accepted for yard sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kenagy Family Farm, Inc., 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Bring items to be sold at a community sale set for Friday and Saturday, benefiting the Jackson Street Ambassadors and the Albany Kiwanis Club. Adult clothing will not be accepted. Information: 541-979-1490 or tinaspringer@gmail.com.