Today's Highlights (July 8)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Donations of gently used items accepted for yard sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kenagy Family Farm, Inc., 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Bring items to be sold at a community sale set for Friday and Saturday, benefiting the Jackson Street Ambassadors and the Albany Kiwanis Club. Adult clothing will not be accepted. Information: 541-979-1490 or tinaspringer@gmail.com.
Children’s outdoor concert featuring Red Yarn, 10:30 a.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Red Yarn, aka Andy Furgeson, and a group of puppet friends will present a foot-stomping performance of folk songs for kids.
