Today's Highlights (July 4)
Today's Highlights (July 4)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, Northwest First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Registration starts at 8 for this fun run/walk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis Summer Scholarship Fund. Presented by Running Princess.

Corvallis Community Band Virtual July Fourth Concert, noon, c-cband.org. The band has come together for the first time in over a year to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic songs and virtual performances by several of its small groups. Since restrictions are now lifted, look for the band to resume live concerts in Central Park beginning the first Tuesday in August.

Philomath Farmers Market, 1 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Fruits, veggies, mushrooms, honey, flowers, baked goods, teas, jewelry, paintings, live music.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

