Today's Highlights (July 31)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Parking Lot Sale, 9 a.m., American Legion Auxiliary Albany Unit 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. A family event where you can shop for summer activities, back to school or even early holiday shopping.

Quilty Garage Sale/Guild De-Stash!, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis. The Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild is holding a sale featuring fabric, quilting patterns and books, notions, quilt kits and pre-cuts.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

