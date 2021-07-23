Today's Highlights (July 23)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Adventure, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a journey to adventure as a character created by the center’s Dungeon Master. A good way to get a feel for the game or enjoy a short escape into fantasy.
Walk and Talk with the Reliable Dog Club, 2 p.m., meet at Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a walk with Laura D. Moore, a dog trainer, to learn what your dog’s behavior means. Get some exercise at a gentle pace while learning more about bonding with your dog. Come alone to learn, or bring your pooch if they are leashed and social with other dogs and people.
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Celebration, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This group of three sisters plays contemporary Celtic folk music. General admission: $20.
