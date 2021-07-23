 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (July 23)
0 Comments

Today's Highlights (July 23)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Adventure, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a journey to adventure as a character created by the center’s Dungeon Master. A good way to get a feel for the game or enjoy a short escape into fantasy.

Walk and Talk with the Reliable Dog Club, 2 p.m., meet at Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a walk with Laura D. Moore, a dog trainer, to learn what your dog’s behavior means. Get some exercise at a gentle pace while learning more about bonding with your dog. Come alone to learn, or bring your pooch if they are leashed and social with other dogs and people.

The Gothard Sisters Celtic Celebration, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This group of three sisters plays contemporary Celtic folk music. General admission: $20.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Events-calendar

Local Religion Calendar (July 17)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News