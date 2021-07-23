Today's Highlights (July 23)

Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Adventure, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a journey to adventure as a character created by the center’s Dungeon Master. A good way to get a feel for the game or enjoy a short escape into fantasy.

Walk and Talk with the Reliable Dog Club, 2 p.m., meet at Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a walk with Laura D. Moore, a dog trainer, to learn what your dog’s behavior means. Get some exercise at a gentle pace while learning more about bonding with your dog. Come alone to learn, or bring your pooch if they are leashed and social with other dogs and people.