Today's Highlights (July 21)
Today's Highlights (July 21)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Power of 100 People Who Care, 6 p.m., Zoom. Quarterly meeting of a giving circle that raises funds for Benton County nonprofit agencies. Participants will select an agency to receive the group’s collective donation for this quarter. Members pool their giving dollars to make an impact in the community: 100 people x $100 = $10,000. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkfuqvqjMiHNMsM31XcGUoit77NO-jFWWW.

Outdoor lavender wand weaving, 10 a.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Weave a lavender wand for your home or garden. Create your own wands for the beauty, decorative value and fresh scent. All COVID precautions at time of class will be in effect. Supplies provided.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

