Today's Highlights (July 2)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Featured artists on hand, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Nancy Anderson and Bill Marshall will be on hand. Anderson describes her new work as “lockdown art.” Marshall focuses on sharing images made with ink.
Bridge, 7:15 p.m., Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Call 541-766-6959 to play bridge with this free group.
Live music by Church Ladies, 10 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Danceable tunes.
