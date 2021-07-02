 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (July 2)
0 Comments

Today's Highlights (July 2)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

Featured artists on hand, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Nancy Anderson and Bill Marshall will be on hand. Anderson describes her new work as “lockdown art.” Marshall focuses on sharing images made with ink.

Bridge, 7:15 p.m., Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Call 541-766-6959 to play bridge with this free group.

Live music by Church Ladies, 10 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Danceable tunes.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Local Religion Calendar (June 26)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will celebrate this Sunday with a drive-in serv…

Events-calendar

Local Religion Calendar (June 19)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word in its sanctuary and via…

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 10)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 14)

  • Updated

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (June 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News