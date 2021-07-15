Today's Highlights (July 15)

Here are some local events taking place today:
“Meet at the Trail: Woodpecker Loop Trail Hike,” 4 p.m.; meet at the trailhead, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Group hike. Required: masks, distancing, shoes made for walking or hiking, a water bottle, comfortable clothing that will not get caught on branches or wildlife.
Free Corvallis Community Center summer concert, 6 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Blues by the Joanne Broh Band. Registration: www.corvallisoregon.gov/c3/page/events.
