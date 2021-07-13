 Skip to main content
Today's Highlights (July 13)
Here are some local events taking place today:

Sales event, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Oregon State University's surplus store will reopen to all shoppers today for the first time since the pandemic. Merchandise includes used desks, file cabinets, tables, chairs, bookcases, computers and computer accessories, school/office supplies, bicycles, household items and more. Open to all during public sales — no OSU affiliation needed.

Memory Loss Group, 1:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, starting today, Chandler Ballroom, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. For caregivers and family members of those with Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder. Share information, education and support with those who have walked in your shoes. Learn from those who have experienced your challenges. Registration: 541-753-1342 or gene@dannen.com.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

