 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Highlights (July 10)
0 Comments

Today's Highlights (July 10)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some local events taking place today:

Art on the Farm 2021, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Misner Century Farm, 37410 Crabtree Drive. Art and gifts will be offered for sale. Tour the 100-year-old farm; visit Therese Misner in her home art studio. Information: www.theresemisner.com.

Sexual Assault Awareness Rally, 2 p.m., Academy Street, Lebanon. Survivors of sexual assault will tell their stories and bring awareness of the issue. Representatives of advocacy groups will speak.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Events-calendar

Local Religion Calendar (July 3)

  • Updated

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News