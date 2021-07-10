Today's Highlights (July 10)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Art on the Farm 2021, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Misner Century Farm, 37410 Crabtree Drive. Art and gifts will be offered for sale. Tour the 100-year-old farm; visit Therese Misner in her home art studio. Information: www.theresemisner.com.

Sexual Assault Awareness Rally, 2 p.m., Academy Street, Lebanon. Survivors of sexual assault will tell their stories and bring awareness of the issue. Representatives of advocacy groups will speak.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

