Today's Highlights (Jan. 7)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:

Music à la Carte, noon, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Jazz pianist Jonas Myers of Seattle will perform. Myers is a Master of Fine Arts degree candidate in OSU’s creative writing program in the College of Liberal Arts. Music à la Carte is a weekly music performance series hosted by the College of Liberal Arts.

Reception for Brownsville metalsmith Lori Garcy, 6 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. The gallery's January show by Garcy is all about bracelets: copper, sterling silver, vermeil, brass, bronze, gold fill, pearls, glass beads and semiprecious stones in cuffs, bangles, chains, charms and links. Her work will be featured through Jan. 29.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

