Today's Highlights (Jan. 12)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. “Muslim Contributions to Civilization,” presented by Ameena Jandall. This presentation will show how the Muslim world has related to, influenced and interacted with other cultures from its beginning, and will describe contributions made by Muslims. Particularly during the medieval Golden Age of Islam, Muslims made contributions to art, architecture, music, mathematics, medicine, astronomy, cuisine, clothing and furniture. Registration: 541-737-9405.
Oregon State University Album Club, 7 p.m., online. Joni Mitchell’s 1971 album “Blue” will be discussed. The club, hosted by OSU Director of Popular Music Bob Santelli, gathers virtually to discuss some of the most important music of all time. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAoc-6hqDMqH9L-20FNu_ccc5MWlW_vGzwK.
For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.