Today's Highlights (Jan. 12)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. “Muslim Contributions to Civilization,” presented by Ameena Jandall. This presentation will show how the Muslim world has related to, influenced and interacted with other cultures from its beginning, and will describe contributions made by Muslims. Particularly during the medieval Golden Age of Islam, Muslims made contributions to art, architecture, music, mathematics, medicine, astronomy, cuisine, clothing and furniture. Registration: 541-737-9405.