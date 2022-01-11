Today's Highlights (Jan. 11)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. “Waste Breeds Waste: History and Future of our County as a Landfill Site,” presented by Joel Geier, hydrogeologist, Oregon State University. Participants will explore how Coffin Butte in Benton County went from a small dump left in a gravel quarry after World War II to becoming one of Oregon’s main waste disposal sites. Registration: 541-737-9405.

“Logging the Luckiamute: Ramifications of Splash Dams and Log Drives,” 6:30 p.m., online. The Luckiamute Watershed Council welcomes Stephen Dow Beckham for its first Sips 'n' Science event of 2022. Beckham will share photos and firsthand experience of the history and environmental impact of using splash dams and log drives to float timber down rivers to mills. Registration: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/splashdamming.html.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

