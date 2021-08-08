Today's Highlights (Aug. 8)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Community Impact Brunch, 11 a.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Free meal for those in need. Volunteer opportunities available; arrive at 10 a.m. if interested in helping.

Red Hot Stitchers, 11 a.m., classroom, JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts, 932 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Knitters and crocheters create items of comfort for people and animals in need. All skill levels welcome. Information: eaday@aol.com.

