Today's Highlights (Aug. 7)
Today's Highlights (Aug. 7)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Art sales by local artists, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free event. Booths will be far apart to maintain physical distancing. Live music will be provided by local folk singers. Face-masking is encouraged but not mandatory.

Benton County Genealogical Society Library open for research, 1 to 3 p.m., 1101 Main St., Philomath. The library will be staffed and available for independent or assisted research. The library contains genealogy books for most states and some other countries, booklets, catalogs, society quarterlies, family histories, a surname file and a pedigree chart file.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

