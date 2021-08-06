Today's Highlights (Aug. 6)

Here are some local events taking place today:

OSUsed Store sales event, noon to 3 p.m., 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. The store offers surplus furniture, computers, household items, office supplies and more. Open to all shoppers during public sales; no Oregon State University affiliation needed.

First Friday featured artists reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. The jewelry of Lori Garcy and the handcrafted wood items of John Mikkelson are featured through Aug. 28. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

