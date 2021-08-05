Today's Highlights (Aug. 5)

Introduction to Painting Miniature Figures for Gaming, 1:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The class will give newcomers an overview of painting miniature figures for games such as Dungeons & Dragons. Information: 541-766-6918.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemoration, 7 p.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, 2 NW First St., Corvallis. Remembrance of bombings in Japan. Informational stands, origami crane folding, live koto music, Shadow Project display. Program includes a land acknowledgement and blessing, special honor of the Hibakusha, update on the status of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, poem, mayor’s proclamation of peace, and community affirmation. A candlelight procession goes to the Van Buren Street bridge, where participants will watch a lantern-lit flotilla of kayaks and canoes.