Today's Highlights (Aug. 3)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Friends of the Albany Public Library bookstore open, 1 to 5 p.m., south entrance, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books and children’s books, 50 cents and $1; hardbacks, $3 and $4; DVDs, $3. Several local residents have donated books during the pandemic; the shelves are overflowing with books of all genres. Proceeds go to the children’s summer reading program.

OSUsed Store sales event, 5:30 p.m., 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. The store offers surplus furniture, computers, household items, office supplies and more. Open to all shoppers during public sales; no Oregon State University affiliation needed.

Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The first concert in over a year. Jim Martinez will conduct “Broadway Classics.” No admission. Bring a low-backed chair or blanket; dress for the weather.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

