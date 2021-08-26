Today's Highlights (Aug. 26)

Here are some local events taking place today:
“Managing Stress for Caregivers,” 10:30 a.m., online. The free presentation is designed for nonprofessional caregivers. The seminar aims to give you tools to help reduce stress, improve your self-confidence, help you navigate tough decisions, teach you to communicate effectively and help you locate resources. Registration: 541-757-9616 or caregiver@luminahospice.org.
Oregon State Clean Water Virtual Conference, noon, https://events.engineering.oregonstate.edu/cwc-2021/home. A free online event bringing together stakeholders from diverse disciplines whose work is directed toward maintaining, preserving and improving clean water resources. Opening remarks by Lewis Semprini; keynote presentation by David Sedlak; doctoral student presentations; closing remarks by Scott Ashford.
For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.