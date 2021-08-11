Today's Highlights (Aug. 11)

Here are some local events taking place today:
Walk and Talk with the Reliable Dog Club, 2 p.m., meet at Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Take a walk with Laura D. Moore, a dog trainer, to learn what your dog’s behavior means. Get some exercise at a gentle pace while learning more about bonding with your dog. Come alone to learn, or bring your pooch if they are leashed and social with other dogs and people.
Willamette Grange meeting, 6:30 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Potluck and social followed by a meeting at 7. Visitors welcome.
