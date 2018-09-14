Here are some local events taking place today:
Blackberry Junction, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Show featuring antiques, furniture, garden elements, vintage finds, handmade originals.
Friends of the Albany Public Library program, noon, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Mayor Sharon Konopa shares a visual presentation on the past, present and future of the 126-year-old Cumberland Presbyterian Church building at Santiam Road and Main Street. The city has owned the structure since 2000, and has been discussing whether to demolish it if a buyer can't be found.
“The Tripp LIVE!” comedy and talk show, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, Takena Hall, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Conversations with local notables, including the Majestic Theatre’s Jimbo Ivy, Linn-Benton Community College Athletic Director Mark Majeski and more.
