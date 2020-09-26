Local Religion Calendar (Sept. 26)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. There will be separate areas for those wishing to stay in their cars and those choosing to sit in chairs brought from home, using social distancing. For those wishing to worship from home, the Sunday "Good News" video, "Exploring the Hymn 'Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer,'" will be available, led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann, also at 9 a.m. at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. This week's topic is "Pleasure Without Conscience," with scripture from 2 Samuel 11:2-5, 14-15. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. A virtual coffee time will follow via Zoom.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Gathering Momentum: Knowledge, Truth and Reality" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
The pursuit of knowledge and independent investigation of reality equips us all to distinguish truth from falsehood, which is essential if we are to eliminate prejudices, superstitious beliefs and the outworn traditions that impede unity. Baha’i teachings tell us that when every soul seeks out the truth, society will be freed from the darkness of continually repeating the past. All are welcome to join in sharing sacred texts, followed by discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
