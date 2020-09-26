Local Religion Calendar (Sept. 26)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.

Those attending are asked to wear masks. There will be separate areas for those wishing to stay in their cars and those choosing to sit in chairs brought from home, using social distancing. For those wishing to worship from home, the Sunday "Good News" video, "Exploring the Hymn 'Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer,'" will be available, led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann, also at 9 a.m. at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.

The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. This week's topic is "Pleasure Without Conscience," with scripture from 2 Samuel 11:2-5, 14-15. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. A virtual coffee time will follow via Zoom.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Gathering Momentum: Knowledge, Truth and Reality" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.