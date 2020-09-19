Local Religion Calendar (Sept. 19)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Equality in God," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.

The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. A virtual coffee time will follow via Zoom.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Gathering Momentum: Our Common Journey" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.