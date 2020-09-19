Local Religion Calendar (Sept. 19)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Equality in God," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. A virtual coffee time will follow via Zoom.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Gathering Momentum: Our Common Journey" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Not only are humanity’s talents and capacities shared by all, but its problems and afflictions likewise ultimately affect all. The human family constitutes a single species: The condition of any part cannot be intelligently considered in isolation from the whole. Rival conceptions create an identity crisis. Privileging a particular group over another ignores the truth that humanity is on a common journey in which all are travelers. On Sunday, participants will consider how we can travel together.
All are welcome. Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
