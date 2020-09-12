Local Religion Calendar (Sept. 12)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Forgiveness Is Essential for Living Well," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer "Reconnect with Faith" at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.

The sermon will be "Rights Without Responsibilities," based on Luke 6:31. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc.live.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Gathering Momentum: Humanity's Collective Maturity" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

The long stages of infancy and childhood through which the human race had to pass have receded into the background. Humanity is now experiencing the most turbulent stage of its evolution — adolescence, when the characteristics and impetuosity of youth must be superseded by the calmness, wisdom and maturity that characterize adulthood.