Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 31)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by both in-person worship and online streaming.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "What Is a Good Day?"
Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building. For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
"Business Without Ethics" will be the topic of the morning, as the Rev. Linda Tucker continues her sermon series on Gandhi's seven social sins.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Approaches to Collective Action: Systematic Learning" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Baha’is worldwide are engaged in a collective process of learning and working toward social change. Capacity building is the watchword for this process and by this approach all become protagonists in strengthening the spiritual foundations of villages and neighborhoods. This mode of operation, characterized by action, reflection, consultation and study, facilitates systematic learning to address a community’s social and economic needs, and contributes to the discourses prevalent in society. Through reading selections from the Baha'i texts, join in exploring approaches to collective action and systematic learning throughout the world.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Time to fill shoeboxes: More than 4,000 locations will soon offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers are preparing to accept shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 through 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Participants can find a step-by-step guide on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage, https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Packhttps://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Pack.
Local drop-off sites and hours are:
- South Albany Community Church, 2418 Geary St.: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 through 20, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, and 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23.
- Northwest Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
- Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 through 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
- First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak St., Lebanon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 and 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
