Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 3)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation is returning to in-person worship with social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation. Masks must be worn inside the building. Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon will focus on "Our Generous God."
For those who choose to worship from home, a live-steam video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion. Anyone can view the video on the church's YouTube channel by accessing the link on its webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
World Communion Day will be observed. Congregation members are reminded to have their communion elements ready before the service begins. Learn about the mission and works of World Communion at https://youtu.be/-ui-u9mcleo.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. This week's topic is "Religion Without Sacrifice."
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Nature of Social Action: Material and Spiritual Coherence" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
It is not only material well-being that people need; what we also desperately need is to know how to live our lives. We know the working of the material world reflects our spiritual condition. We know the interaction between the principles of religion and the insights of scientific inquiry entails living with ambiguities. Worship seen as inseparable from service resolves these ambiguities. A just and true society is the fruit of a dynamic coherence between spiritual and material requirements of life.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
