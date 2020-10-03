Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 3)

It is not only material well-being that people need; what we also desperately need is to know how to live our lives. We know the working of the material world reflects our spiritual condition. We know the interaction between the principles of religion and the insights of scientific inquiry entails living with ambiguities. Worship seen as inseparable from service resolves these ambiguities. A just and true society is the fruit of a dynamic coherence between spiritual and material requirements of life.