Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 24)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by both in-person worship and online streaming.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "Freed for Love."
Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building. For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
This Rev. Linda Tucker will interview Greg Reece for her sermon, "Politics Without Principles," describing one of Gandhi's seven social sins. Reece was campaign manager for Joyce Jones, a Black mayoral candidate, where the bid for mayor in Montevallo, Alabama, used to be low-key and nonpartisan.
The service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. One need not have a Facebook account to watch.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Nature of Social Action: Emergence and Development" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations' founding brings to mind the notable shift in the dynamic of social action. Once begun as the delivery of material support to nations in need, conscience and consciousness now demand empowerment of the local communities themselves to determine their own requirements for peaceful security. Inspired by selections from the Bahá'í texts, join in exploring the spiritual and moral foundations revitalizing social action throughout the world.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
